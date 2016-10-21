As many as 64 couples entered into wedlock at the mass marriage performed under the stewardship of B. Sriramulu, MP, here on Thursday.

This is the19th year that the mass marriage is being organised in the city by Sriramulu and the Reddy brothers. However, the grandeur with which the mass marriage used to be performed back in the days has been missing ever since former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy was jailed on charges of illegal mining.

Prior to Mr. Reddy’s arrest, political bigwigs and film personalities, including Sushma Swaraj, B.S. Yeddyurappa, Nitin Gadkari, Sadananda Gowda, Ananth Kumar and Puja Gandhi, had participated in the mass marriage. But now it is usually attended by a few local BJP leaders and seers.

During the function on Thursday, the couples were given wedding chains and new clothes, and a mass feast was organised.