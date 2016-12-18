60th All India Police Duty Meet begins in Mysuru today

more-in

More than 1,250 police personnel from different States and Union Territories will participate in the 60th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM), which is expected to put the the professional competency of the participating police personnel to test.

Over a period of five days beginning December 19 and ending 23, the police personnel will vie with each other for top honours in a variety of competitions under scientific aids to investigation, police photography, police videography, computer awareness, anti-sabotage check, and police dog investigation.

Addressing presspersons on the eve of the meet, Additional Director-General of Police (Crime) Bhaskar Rao, who is also the organising secretary of the 60th AIPDM, said the competitions are aimed at testing the police personnel’s capabilities in discharging their duties in the changing crime scenario. AIPDM will also help share the best practices adopted in different States for investigation, he said. The competitions are open only to police personnel of the rank of Inspector of Police and below. Apart from police personnel from different States and Union Territories, even personnel representing different security agencies, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NSG, RPF, and Indo Tibetan Border Police forces will participate in AIPDM, he said. A 90-member team from Karantaka is participating in the competitions. More than 50 officials from the Central Detective Training School, Hyderabad, National Police Academy, Hyderabad, and other renowned institutions will adjudicate the competitions. As part of the event, seminars will also be held on various issues, including tackling social media-related complaints, he said.

AIPDM, which has been held every year since 1953, has been organised in Karnataka on five earlier occasions — in 1961, 1981, 1993, 2002, and 2009. “But, it has been held in Bengaluru on all the five occasions. This is the first time it is being held outside Bengaluru and in the cultural capital of Karnataka,” Mr. Rao said.

With Mysuru also being a tourist destination, the event has attracted not only police personnel from different parts of the country, but also their families.

“There is a lot of pressure for accommodation,” Mr Rao said, adding that the Police Department is, however, making arrangements. A Bada Khana or a dinner and a cultural programme will be held at the District Armed Reserve campus on December 22.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will inaugurate the meet at the Karnataka Police Academy on Monday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara will preside over the function. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will attend the valedictory on December 23 and will also give away the Prime Minister’s Life Saving Medals to about 13 awardees, Mr. Rao said.