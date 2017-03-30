6 dacoits arrested in Chickballapur

more-in

The Chickballapur police have solved a robbery case which took place in Chickballapur town recently with arrest of six inter-state dacoits. The police also recovered jewels worth ₹ 8 lakh and ₹ five lakh cash from the arrested.

The police gave the names of the accused as Wazir Basha (32), resident of Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh; K. Mohan alias Ketaboyina Mohan (21), resident of Kadiri in Anantapur district; Hindupur resident Narasaiah (38); Keshav (32); Suban (43); and Srinivas (20) of Bagepalli taluk.

According to Chickballapur Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy, a special team was formed to solve the broad daylight robbery of a house on March 17. The team arrested the gang members while they were planning to carrying out a robbery on Dinnehosahalli road in Chickballapur town a couple of days ago. The members admitted to the robbery which took place on March 17 during interrogation.