56 villages in Sedam taluk to have graveyards

Sharanprakash Patil, Minister of State for Medical Education, has said that the State government has sanctioned the Panchayat Raj Department to construct graveyards in 56 villages of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Mini Vidhana Soudha at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore at Sedam town. Dr. Patil listed out some of the ongoing and approved projects for the taluk and said that around ₹60 crore had been sanctioned in two phases for taking up underground drainage work in Sedam town. The government has released ₹25 crore to mitigate the drinking water problem and to provide 24x7 drinking water for the town, he added.

Dr. Patil also announced the establishment of an indoor stadium at an estimated cost of ₹1.89 crore. A sum of ₹2 crore was allocated from HKRDB funds for the construction of shopping complex in Sedam. Apart from this, ₹3.39 crore has been earmarked under Special Development Programme for construction of Backward Classes and Minorities Post-Matric Girls’ Hostel at Sedam town.