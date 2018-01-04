547 candidates of 2013 Assembly polls under Election Commission’s radar

more-in

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in the process of scrutinising reports concerning more than 500 candidates who contested the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka for having failed to submit details on how much they spent during the campaign.

The ECI is expected to take a call soon on whether or not some of these candidates can contest the upcoming Assembly elections. The commission had served notice to 547 candidates for not submitting their expenditure details on time and in the expected format.

Detailed reports of these candidates which were forwarded by the district electoral officers are now being scrutinised by the commission. Of these, four reports are yet to be sent to the commission from Bagalkot.

What the law says

As per the law, all candidates who contest elections have to submit details of their expenses in a stipulated format within 30 days after the election results are announced. This includes details of contributions received from various sources and the money spent on their campaigning. The limit for expenditure on Assembly elections per candidate is ₹28 lakh. Around 3,000 candidates had contested the 2013 Assembly elections. The commission is expected to take a call on their candidature in the next 10 days, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Raghavendra V. told The Hindu.

“These candidates risk being disqualified from being a member of, and also for being chosen as a member to, either Houses of Parliament or the State legislature under section 10A of The Representation of the People Act 1951 if they fail to furnish the details before the nomination process for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State in May 2018,” officials in the CEO’s office said. Candidates who are disqualified will not be able to contest elections for the next three years. Once the ECI takes a decision, the information concerning the status of their candidature will be available on its public portal.

Rigorous monthlong training for officials

The Election Commission of India will be conducting monthlong rigorous training sessions for officials who will have to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. This is the first time that training will he held for such a long duration. In the past, it used to be wrapped up in two days.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Raghavendra V., who is overseeing the process of training, said they were also adopting a “cascaded training” method for the first time where officials from three levels — State, Division and Assembly — will be instructed. Prior to this, training was usually held at the State level only. National-level trainers are being roped in to specifically instruct State-level officers on the operational aspects of the EVM and crisis management.

As many as 33 nodal officers have been selected at the State level, in addition to 1,435 officials at the divisional level, as trainers. These officers will in turn be training officials at the Assembly level and polling officers within each Assembly constituency.

With the training for officials set to commence on January 8, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer is busy with preparation work. Mr. Raghavendra said the certification for returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) will be held from January 8 to February 15 at the Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru. The State has 224 ROs (Class I officers) and 363 AROs (tahsildars).

After the training, officers will be evaluated. Only those who clear this stage will be certified to conduct the elections, while the rest will have to undergo a refresher course.

Further, the commission will also conduct EVM demonstration camps for politicians, media personnel and for the public, which is likely to take place in March.