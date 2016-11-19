Taking stock:Kagodu Thimmappa, Minister for Revenueand district in charge, and K. S. Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, at a meeting in Shivamogga on Friday..— Photo: VAIDYA

Kagodu Thimmappa directs officials to create awareness on regularisation drive

As many as 53,456 applications submitted for regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land, under a drive launched by the State government, are still pending in the district.

Elected representatives, who participated in the meeting on Friday to review the progress of implementation of Karnataka Development Works, have expressed displeasure against the pendency.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa informed the meeting that 62,222 applications were submitted in the district for regularisation of houses on revenue land, measuring upto 50x70 ft, in rural areas, under section 94C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

Of these, 22,905 applications have been cleared so far. Similarly, houses constructed on revenue land measuring 20x30 ft in urban areas can be regularised as per section 94CC of the Act. In this regard, 14,882 applications have been submitted, of which 543 have been cleared.

Of the 53,456 applications that are pending, 39,137 have been submitted for regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land in rural areas and 14,319 applications are related to regularisation of houses constructed on revenue land in urban areas, he said.

‘Set monthly target’

Addressing the meeting, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa expressed displeasure against the delay in clearing the applications. Most of the applicants come from low income groups and the delay in clearing the applications will defeat the very purpose of the drive launched by the State government. He requested the State government to fix a monthly target for clearing the applications to ensure the completion of the regularisation process in an expedited manner.

M.B. Bhanuprakash, MLC, said that in many villages, officials of Forest Department were creating obstacles in the process of conferring land ownership rights under the regularisation drive.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa directed the officials concerned to create awareness among the people on the regularisation drive.

The officials have been directed to visit each family residing in an unauthorised manner on revenue land, issue applications for them for regularisation of their houses and provide them with documents, such as maps and sketches of the property, that are necessary to confer ownership rights.

Bhadravati taluk

M.J. Appaji, Bhadravati MLA, expressed displeasure against the non-inclusion of Bhadravati in the list of taluks that were declared ‘drought-affected’. The pattern of distribution of rain was not even in the taluk this year, owing to which widespread damage has been caused to crops. It is unfortunate that, crop loss caused by vagaries of weather was not assessed in Bhadravati taluk, he said.

Mr. Thimmappa said the drought-affected status would be accorded to taluks as per the guidelines fixed by the Union government. He directed Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh to personally assess the crop loss in Bhadravati taluk and submit a report to him in this regard.