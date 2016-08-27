Keeping check:Additional funds have been sought for putting up extra cameras under M-TRAC, to strengthen the traffic management system in Mysuru.— File Photo

40 cameras had been installed recently to check traffic and to enforce the law

Ahead of Dasara festivities that are only a few weeks away, the Mysuru city police have proposed to install 50 more high-resolution cameras at vantage points across the city. These cameras will be in addition to the 40 already installed on the streets and junctions here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently launched surveillance cameras, mounted under M-TRAC – a project on the lines of B-TRAC, to improve the city’s traffic management system.

“A proposal for installing 50 more cameras has been sent to the government. We are keen to have them installed before Dasara that draws a large number of tourists. We have finalised the locations and awaiting the government’s clearance,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Rudramuni.

Speaking to The Hindu, the DCP said the 24x7 CCTVs with high quality footage will play twin roles – traffic management and general surveillance. Live footage accessed from 40 cameras simultaneously was monitored at the traffic automation and management centre that functions on the premises of police commissioner’s office.

A video wall at the centre telecasts live footage on the happenings.

In case of any intervention or action needed, the footage will come in handy, especially during accidents, law enforcement issues, crimes such as chain snatching and so on. “We are able to keep track of traffic-related issues at locations where the cameras were installed. These cameras are a big help to us for security reasons,” he explained. With 90 cameras, the police personnel can rely on this footage for investigation.

Understanding the importance and necessity of CCTV cameras, the city police secured funds from the government under M-TRAC and installed 40 CCTVs in the first phase. As the government had assured the strengthening of the traffic management system, pumping more funds under M-TRAC, additional funds had been sought for putting up extra cameras.

What is M-TRAC

Mysore Traffic Improvement Project (M-TRAC), a five-year project, had been announced for better traffic management. It is aimed at employing various initiatives amid rapid the urbanisation of Mysuru which has caused increased vehicle numbers and traffic congestion. M-TRAC had been planned to develop strategies and action plans to ensure effective traffic management.

Enforcement and surveillance, a traffic management centre, an automated traffic enforcement centre (already functioning), installation of more traffic signal systems, improvement of traffic junctions (in progress), and a variable messaging system are among the works under the project.