The children who fell ill being treated in Arkalgud taluk hospital on Tuesday.— Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

About 50 people, including several children, were taken ill after consumption of the ‘prasad’ (religious offering) offered during the immersion of Ganesh idol at Katti Mallenahalli in Arakalgud taluk on Tuesday. Within minutes after consuming the ‘prasad’, the children complained of uneasiness and started vomiting.

The organisers of the event had prepared puliyogare as ‘prasad’ on the day of idol immersion.

The ‘prasad’ was distributed even as the procession began in the afternoon. As the children started vomiting, they were rushed to a hospital in Arkalgud.

Among those who fell ill, 16 have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Doctors there have said the children are out of danger.

However, the children have been kept under observation in the hospital.ww