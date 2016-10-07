Acting on a tip off, officials of different departments headed by Mr. Manjunath Reddy, district officer for child labour project, seized nine light goods carriers and rescued 44 child labourers at Sirwar town, Raichur district, on Thursday morning.

Official sources said the children were being transported to be employed as agricultural labourers.

The rescued children were handed over to officials of the Child Welfare Committee later.

A case has been registered against four people in Sirwar police station.