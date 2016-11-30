417 stalls being set up for Incomex-2016

President of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ramesh Patil and other office-bearers briefing presspersons on Tuesday about the ongoing preparations for the mega industrial and commerce expo being held in Hubballi from December 2.

As many as 417 stalls are being erected for the quadrennial mega industrial and commerce exhibition held being held in Hubballi from December 2.

The exhibition, Incomex-2016, which will see participation from across the country, is being hosted by Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Multipurpose Exhibition Centre on the APMC Yard at Amaragol off the old National Highway between Hubballi and Dharwad.

KCCI has constituted 27 committees, in all, for the smooth conduct of the mega event and the work on erecting the main stage is under progress.

A Bengaluru-based company has been roped in to erect water-proof tents manufactured using German technology.

Speaking to presspersons after a visit to the exhibition venue here on Tuesday, president of KCCI Ramesh Patil said that preparations were on in full swing for the fifth edition of the mega event and all efforts were being made to ensure its success.

He said that the five-day event would begin with a seminar dedicated to agriculture on December 2 and Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda would formally inaugurate the sessions.

Formal inauguration

Mr. Patil said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would formally inaugurate the exhibition on December 3 at 4 p.m. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers H.N. Ananth Kumar and a host of Ministers and elected representatives would participate in the inaugural ceremony.

He said that Federal Republic of Germany was the partner country for the expo and various German industries would take part in it.

A delegation from German Chamber of Commerce would be attending the event.

As many as 14 startups from Hubballi would have their presence at the expo, he said.

During the expo, there would be lectures and workshops related to industry, trade and business. This apart, HAL, BHEL, NWKRTC, Indian Railways and Defence establishments would conduct vendor development programmes, he said.

Earlier, accompanied by the other office-bearers of KCCI, including S.G. Kemtur, Shivashankarappa Moogabast, Siddeshwar Kammar, Vinay Javali and M.V. Karamari, Mr. Patil inspected the ongoing preparations.