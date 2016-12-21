4 held for photocopying Rs. 2,000 note, circulating it

more-in

The Bengaluru west division police on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of taking photocopies of the new Rs. 2,000 note and purchasing alcohol with it for the past few days. The case was detected by the Jnanabharathi police station based on a complaint by H.R. Nagesh, a wine shop owner. The accused Shashank, who works in a mobile shop and Madhukumar, an autorickshaw driver, took photocopies of a Rs. 2,000 note from a friend’s shop located on Bannerghata Road on December 16. “Initially, they took 50 copies. They took only 25 that were proper and discarded the remaining,” said a senior police officer. The two, along with their friends Nagaraj, who works in a mobile service provider company, and Kiran Kumar, a mechanic, gave fake notes in three wine shops in Mallathahalli. “We have recovered the notes from these shops. They have purchased goods from shops in other parts of the city too,” added the officer.

However, when the accused tried to use the note in Mr. Nagesh’s shop in Mallathahalli, they were caught red-handed. The four have been remanded in judicial custody.