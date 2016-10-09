The hut where Srilakshmi and her mother lived, at Saathavalli in Tiptur taluk of Tumakuru district.

The police on Friday night rescued a 35-year-old woman, who had allegedly been confined to a bare hut in Saarthavalli village in Tumakuru district for seven years by her mother, Gangamma. They, however, were unable to save Gangamma’s older daughter, who died of severe malnutrition just 20 days ago.

No arrests have been made as the health officials and officers from the Women and Child Welfare Department, who were part of the rescue operation, and doctors believe that both the mother and the surviving daughter Srilakshmi (35) are suffering from schizophrenia.

“The women were not in a coherent state when they were rescued and are being treated at the Tumakuru District Government Hospital,” said an officer.

It was the villagers who alerted the police about the condition of the family after the death of Gangamma’s elder daughter Sowbhagya (38). Investigators are still trying to separate rumours for facts. While the women were found living in a terrible condition, Srilakshmi had not been chained as the villagers had claimed. But she was unable to walk on her own. “We found no chains or an evidence in the house to show that the daughters were forcefully kept,” said District Program Officer, Women and Child Welfare Department, Vasanthi Uppar.

The family lived in isolation. “Gangamma was very quarrelsome and would fight with everyone, including villagers and relatives. No one visited them, and hence they were not in touch with the society,” said a police officer. Gangamma had another son, who passed away a few years ago.

But he did not live with them, and instead ran a small shop in Turuvekere taluk.

Police are investigating claims that Gangamma had started confining her daughters to the hut 15 years ago. “Srilakshmi and Sowbhagya were working in a biscuit factory and her mother suspected that they would marry men from another caste. As she was mentally ill, she thought it best to confine them to the hut,” said a police officer.

The police are unable to get a clear statement from the family. “They are suffering from schizophrenia and even the mother is unable to tell what had happened,” Ms. Uppar, told The Hindu . “Only they know the truth, but they are unable to speak.”