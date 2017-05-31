350 medical seats added to Karnataka’s kitty

more-in

On a day when the Common Entrance Test results were declared, the State government announced that 350 medical seats have been added to Karnataka’s kitty.

This year, medical and dental seat aspirants will obtain seats based on their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scores.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash R. Patil on Tuesday said there were around 8,680 seats (including the 350 new seats) in 56 medical colleges across the State.

Sources in the Medical Education Department said the 350 additional seats were in the seven existing government college.

After the NEET ranks are announced, the Karnataka Examinations Authority would prepare a rank list and allot seats based on them. Meanwhile, nearly 1.25 lakh students who have been allotted ranks will be vying for about 55,000 seats in engineering colleges across the State.

The results of the CET, for which 1.8 lakh appeared, were announced on Tuesday by Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi and Dr. Patil.

The number of candidates who were eligible to obtain engineering seats in 2016 was 1.27 lakh. Compared with this year, 1,716 candidates more candidates were eligible to obtain engineering seats last year.

Sources, however, said although the competition was tough this time also, many engineering seats would still remain unfilled as many seats maybe from engineering colleges that are of “poor quality” and as a result would have no takers.

Mr. Rayaraddi said the candidates who have bagged the top five ranks in all streams were eligible for free seats.

He said the top-five candidates from Hyderabad Karnataka region would also be given free seats this year.

Four grace marks awarded

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has awarded four grace marks to students who wrote the Common Entrance Test. While one mark each was awarded in mathematics and physics, two were awarded in chemistry. The number of grace marks, however, have come down when compared with the last year when six marks were awarded.

AYUSH courses through CET

AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) seat aspirants are relieved as all government and government-quota seats will be allotted based on the CET scores. There was some confusion as the Central Council of Indian Medicine had sent letters to all chief secretaries that NEET would be the only entrance test for admissions to AYUSH courses as well.

What’s new this year

Document verification for students who obtain seats through the Common Entrance Test is likely to be done online this year. Although the Karnataka Examinations Authority has been attempting to do this for several years now, it had not materialised as many of the Education Department documents were not digitised.