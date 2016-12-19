35 new potato varieties to be introduced soon

more-in

The Hassan Horticulture Research Extension Station of the University of Horticultural Sciences-Bagalkot (UHS-B) is all set to introduce 35 new varieties of potatoes in the next one to three years.

“The Research Station, in association with All India Co-ordinated Research Project of Potato, is brining high-yielding, pest-resistant and heat-tolerant varieties,” says Amarananjundeshwara, the Station Head.

Speaking to The Hindu in Bagalkot, where he was participating in the 5th horticulture mela organised by UHS-B, he said field trials of all new varieties were under way.

Already, Jyoti, Surya, Kufri, and Himalini varieties have been introduced to farmers. Among the new varieties, which are set to be released, AICRP C-28 variety was the one to be watched due to its distinct features, he said.

“The new variety, which is a 125-day crop (around 15 days more than traditional variety) will give an yield of around 40 tonnes/acre unlike traditional variety, which gives around 30 tonnes. This is a heat tolerant and pest-resistant variety whose tubers will be bigger in size,” he said.

He said it would take at least a year to introduce the variety to the farmers.

Potato is cultivated on around 33,000 hectares in the State and Hassan alone accounts for 12,000 hectares.

He said that the Station is in the process of producing seed of potato locally to prevent the practice of importing them from north India, which was expensive.