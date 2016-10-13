In a suspected outbreak of Gastroenteritis in Madana village in Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi district, as many as 34 people were taken ill, of which 15 with the symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea were admitted to the taluk Government Hospital at Sedam on Thursday.

According to reports, the villagers took to ill after consuming contaminated water. The authorities have made alternative arrangements for supplying drinking water to the village.

A team of doctors from Sedam town was camping in the village, supervising the relief operations and providing the medications to the affected people.