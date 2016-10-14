In a suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis at Madana village in Sedam taluk of the district, as many as 34 people were taken ill, of whom 15 showing symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, were admitted to the Taluk Government Hospital at Sedam on Thursday. According to reports, the villagers took ill after consuming contaminated water.

The authorities concerned have made alternative arrangements for supplying drinking water to the village.

A team of doctors from Sedam town is camping in the village and supervising the relief operations and providing medications to the affected people.

A team of doctors from Sedam

town is camping

in Madana

village