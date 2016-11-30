33,000 govt. school classrooms dilapidated

more-in

Are children in government schools of Karnataka safe? Such a question cropped up after Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait on Wednesday revealed that 33,000 classrooms in government schools were in a dilapidated condition.

Replying to Janata Dal (S) member Manjunath Gowda during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said another 36,000 classrooms required some minor repairs.

Government schools in the State have 2.4 lakh classrooms in all.

The Minister said the Education Department had sent a proposal to the Finance Department seeking funds for taking up repairs.

The Opposition members demanded that the Minister must either take immediate steps to get the buildings repaired or “provide insurance cover to the children and take responsibility if anything happened to their safety”.