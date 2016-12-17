32 Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal stay

more-in

The district police detained around 32 Bangladeshi nationals on the charge of staying illegally on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police S.N. Siddaramappa told The Hindu that the arrested were reportedly brought here by an agent to work in a meat processing unit. He said the men were found inside a warehouse in the industrial area.

“We found that the men do not carry any valid documents to stay here,” he said, adding that since they were illegal migrants, the decision on whether to send them to jail or keep them in custody would be taken based on the order of the District Principal and Sessions judge.

Mr. Siddaramappa said the police would inform the Bangladesh embassy about the arrest. The process of deporting the men would start only after following due procedure, which would take more over a week, he added.

This is a first of its kind case reported in the district.