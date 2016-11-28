30 free public urinals to come up in Mysuru soon

more-in

As many as 30 free public urinals will soon come up in different parts of the city.

The urinals, constructed in tourist spots as well as other public areas at a cost of Rs. 97.5 lakh, are expected to become functional in a month to 45 days. They will have separate facilities for men and women, and also water, sanitation and other facilities. “Unlike the pay-and-use toilets, the urinals can be made use of for free. The Mysuru City Corporation will deploy necessary personnel to maintain the urinals,” said MCC health officer D.G. Nagaraju.

These urinals will be in addition to the existing 56 pay-and-use and community toilets in the city, he said.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said the urinals, which were being constructed with money received under the Swachh Bharat Mission and other funds, were in an advanced stage of construction. “The work has started and we will complete most of them by the end of next month,” he said.

“We have only begun the construction of public urinals and toilets. We will be constructing many more in the coming days as and when land is available. If land is available, we are targeting five to six toilets in each ward,” he said.

He said the spots have been identified keeping in mind the need. “We zeroed in the spots where public urination is rampant. The idea is to encourage people to use the facility instead,” he said.

However, Mr. Bhyrappa ruled out the possibility of the civic body penalising those urinating in public. Though the State government had passed the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which provides for imposing penalty on people urinating in public places, including roads, bus stands, railway stations and playgrounds, collection of penalty would be harsh, particularly if the people urinating in public are suffering from diabetes, Mr. Bhyrappa said.