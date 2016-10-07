Three dialysis units donated by the Shivamogga City Corporation to Government McGann Hospital here were inaugurated by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Thursday.

With this, the hospital has 15 dialysis units. At present, around 850 patients undergo dialysis treatment at the hospital every month.

Mr. Thimmappa said that apart from discharging their routine work of maintaining cleanliness within their jurisdiction, urban local bodies should also take measures to strengthen public health infrastructure and upgrade amenities at government schools.

He said the State government is contemplating setting up dialysis centres at all the taluk-level hospitals for the benefit of rural patients. Many government hospitals were facing shortage of trained personnel to run the dialysis units. The possibility of using the existing staff to run dialysis units by providing necessary training for them should be considered, he added. Shivamogga MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Mayor S.K. Mariyappa, and Commissioner Tusharamani were present.

With this, the Government

McGann Hospital in Shivamogga has

15 dialysis units