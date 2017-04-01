₹2.59-cr. surplus budget presented in Shivamogga corporation

more-in

The Shivamogga City Corporation has presented a surplus budget of ₹2.59 crore for 2017-18 with total receipts pegged at ₹ 258.83 crore and total expenditure estimated to be ₹ 256.24 crore during this period.

Gopalakrishna, chairperson of Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals, who presented the budget at the meeting of the corporation here on Friday, said that as Shivamogga has been selected for the Centre’s Smart City Project, priority has been accorded in the budget to upgrade the civic amenities in the city to global standards. He said that, ₹4 crore has been earmarked under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for development of parks in the city.

It has been planned to construct three indoor shuttle badminton courts at Rajendra Nagar, Vinobha Nagar and at Sharavathi Nagar localities at ₹ 1.20 crore. An amount of ₹ 1 crore has been earmarked to rejuvenate lakes in the city limits and develop parks in their vicinity, he said.

The corporation has proposed to develop Guddekal and Ragigudda hillocks into places of tourist attraction at ₹ 60 lakh, provide ₹ 60 lakh to upgrade the amenities at government hostels and ₹ 25 lakh to install drinking water units at government schools and colleges.

An amount of ₹ 20 lakh has been earmarked to construct a digital library at Sharavathi Nagar and ₹10 lakh to provide uninterrupted power supply(UPS) units for all police stations in the city limits, he said. With the objective to modernise its solid waste management operations, the corporation has earmarked ₹50 lakh to establish a pyrolysis based solid waste management unit.

Of ₹258.83 crore receipts, ₹150 crore will be in the form of grant-in-aid from the government, ₹43 crore grant under third phase of Chief Minister’s Small and Medium Towns Development Project, ₹2.36 crore as rent from the buildings owned by the Corporation, ₹15.03 crore in the form of property tax and ₹11 crore as water tax.