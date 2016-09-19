The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has identified 25 important stations for a special clean-up drive.

This is part of the nationwide ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ campaign, launched on Saturday. As part of the ongoing nine-day campaign, the railway authorities on Sunday inspected various stations and the amenities, besides interacting with passengers on board various trains to elicit their views.

A release said the drive is aimed at achieving overall improvement under various themes — clean station, clean water, clean trains, clean environment, clean complex, etc.

Atul Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, launched the campaign at Mysuru railway station on Sunday. Mr.Gupta interacted with passengers to understand their opinion on the initiatives taken by the Railways to bring about lasting transformation in various facets of cleanliness in railway stations and aboard trains.

A few passengers wanted curbs on unauthorised vendors, besides a measure to prevent usage of toilets when the train is stationary.

The authorities also distributed pamphlets on the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ to keep railway station premises and trains neat and clean. Later, Mr. Gupta administered the cleanliness pledge to staff and passengers, urging them to spread awareness on this.

Shobha Jagannath, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, South Western Railway Hospital, Mysuru; D.P. Halappa, Divisional Commercial Manager; cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides, and other officials were present.

This is part of the nationwide ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ campaign, launched on Saturday