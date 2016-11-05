In the recent years, as many as 37 waterbodies in Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area made way for the construction of bus stands, playgrounds, parks, and roads. Though some waterbodies continue to ‘survive’ in village maps, they are nowhere to be found as they don’t physically exist. Some lakes have been encroached upon too.

At least 25 per cent of lakes in Mysuru had been converted for the sake of development. Same is the case in Nanjangud where about 10 per cent of its waterbodies had been converted for carrying out development works.

Long ago, Mysuru district had over 1,400 waterbodies built by the then maharajas of Mysuru to cater to agriculture and drinking water needs. Kukkarahalli lake, Devanoor lake, Karanji lake, Lingambudhi lake, and Dalvoy lake are said to have been constructed in the 19th Century.

The Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) brought out these details in its study ‘Evolving sustainable conservation strategies for waterbodies of Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area’. It took up a study of 106 waterbodies, including 37 that “vanished” over the years, and stated that 67 lakes are in need of urgent corrective steps.

Out of the 106 waterbodies, 72 were part of Mysuru and 34 in Nanjangud. The study covered 35 villages in Mysuru and 20 villages in Nanjangud taluk covering an area of 276 sq km. EMPRI examined the satellite images of waterbodies for its analysis to take note of the land use and change of land use pattern. Rapid urbanisation had taken away 20 per cent of agricultural lands, which gave way for the formation of residential layouts.

The surviving lakes face a serious threat since solid wastes, plastic waste, industrial waste, organic wastes, and building wastes are being dumped there, the study found. The worst is that untreated sewage is directly discharged into the waterbodies endangering their continued existence.

Prominent among the lakes in Mysuru that had been listed in “red alert” is Devanoor lake, which has become a cesspool owing to lack of maintenance and release of untreated sewage.