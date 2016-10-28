The third component of the 24x7 water supply scheme, which will cover 41 municipal wards, will begin in May 2017, said Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner Siddhalingayya Hiremath on Thursday.

Speaking at meeting convened following the visit of World Bank representatives, Mr. Hiremath said it would be a Rs. 763-crore project. While the World Bank will provide 67 per cent of the total project cost, HDMC’s contribution will be 26 per cent. The State government will bear the remaining 7 per cent.

Mr. Hiremath added that the project is expected to be completed in 2020. Once it is completed, all 67 wards of HDMC will start receiving round-the-clock water supply through the week. The operator will maintain the project till 2028 and then hand over maintenance to HDMC, he said.

The Commissioner said at present the city gets 190 MLD (million litres per day) of water. According to general standards, the daily water requirement per person is 120-130 litres. However, during a survey of water utilisation in the wards where 24x7 water supply has already been introduced, it was found that the average water requirement is about 90 litres a day per person. Hence, it is projected that once the project is implemented, the city will have surplus supply. Moreover, the existing pumping facility should also be sufficient and there would be no need to upgrade it, Mr. Hiremath said.

About the water tariff, he said HDMC and the government would jointly discuss and fix the tariff with the provision to increase it once in three years.

Mayor Manjula Akkur, Deputy Mayor Lakshmi Lakshman Uppar, World Bank officials and others were present at the meeting.

