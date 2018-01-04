24-year-old Bajrang Dal activist murdered near Mangaluru

more-in

A 24-year-old right-wing activist was murdered at Katipalla on the outskirts of Mangaluru leading to tension in Surathkal and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

Acting swiftly, the police were able to stop the car reportedly used by the attackers near Moodbidri by opening fire, and took four persons into custody.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh said the police nabbed them while they were trying to flee and are now questioning them. According to the police, Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao worked as mobile recharge currency distributor for a franchise of a private telecom service provider. He was returning home in Ganeshpura, near Katipalla, on a motorcycle after depositing money with the franchise, when four persons in a car waylaid and attacked him. A resident saw the attackers driving away from the spot as Mr. Rao collapsed. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru city where he was declared dead. He is survived by his mother and younger brother.

As the news spread, many shops and other business establishments in Katipalla, Krishnapura, and Surathkal downed shutters. Reports said that a private bus was pelted with stones near Surathkal.