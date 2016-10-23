As many as 225 probationary police sub-inspectors (PSIs) — who completed their one-year long training and passed out from the Karnataka Police Academy here on Saturday — are all set to join their respective postings.

The passing-out parade of the 40th batch of probationary PSIs was held on the premises of the academy here on Saturday. The batch comprises 181 men and 44 woman officers.

The training began on October 15 last year. A majority of the candidates — 21 — hail from Bagalkot. While, 184 are from rural areas, 41 hail from urban areas.

While 64 officers have been posted to Bengaluru Traffic East, 43 to Bengaluru Traffic West and 40 officers to the Central, East and North Divisions, Bengaluru. While, Mysuru city police has got 13 officers, Mangaluru has got eight and seven have been posted to Hubballi-Dharwad.