22.5 p.c. of industrial land reserved for SCs, STs

The government has reserved 22.5 per cent of the total quantum of land acquired for setting up industries in the State for people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Minster for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande has said.

Replying to Congress member Motamma during the question hour in the Legislative Council on Friday, the Minister said the government was also giving 50 per cent concession to SCs and STs while buying land for setting up industries. He said in 2013–14, the government had granted 135 acres of land to 300 people from SC/ST category for setting up industries.

Mr. Deshpande said Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board had been directed not to acquire land belonging to SCs and STs, and also fertile and irrigated land for industrial purpose.

Textbooks revision

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait said the Textbooks Revision Committee headed by writer Baragur Ramachandrappa was expected to submit its detailed report in the second week of the December, after the conclusion of the three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur from December 2.

Replying to BJP member Arun Shahapur in the Council during the question hour on Friday, the Minister said, “The government is aware that our present syllabus still lacks aspects that help our students to prepare well and compete with students who have studied under the Central syllabus. Therefore, we have asked the committee to prepare the new syllabus on a par with the Central syllabus,” Mr. Sait said.