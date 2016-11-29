more-in

Government offices, schools, and colleges will have 22 general holidays in 2017. The list for next year shows that general holidays have remained at the 2016 level.

This does not include Mahavir Jayanti on April 9 and the last day of Muharram on October 1, as both happen to be Sundays. If any of the holidays notified for Muslim festivals do not coincide with the given date, the Muslim fraternity in government service could be granted holiday on the actual date of observance, said a notification. Local holidays are declared for Kodagu district only for Tula Sankramana on October 17and Huttari festival on December 4. There are 17 restricted holidays in 2017, said the notification.