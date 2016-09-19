The Department of Physical Education of Mysore University conducted an inter-collegiate cross-country running competition here on Sunday.

Nearly 200 students from 60 colleges participated in the competition that began at 6.30 a.m. Boys covered 12 kilometres, while girls covered six kilometres. The department had organised the event in the association of Government Home Science College in the city.

In the boys’ section, G.J. Chethan of a Mysore college stood first by covering the distance in 41.5 minutes.

Sandeep of K.R. Pet and Chikka Ranganayaka of H.D. Kote won second and third positions respectively.

In the girls’ section, M. Manjula of Vidyadaya Arts and Commerce College in T. Narsipur stood first.

Bhavana C.R of Channarayapatna and Megha K.S. of T. Narsipur stood second and third respectively.

C. Krishna, retired Physical Education Director of Mysore University, who distributed the prizes, said that the encouragement for sportspersons in India was not as good as in many other countries.

“In our country sports is given least priority, while in many other countries sportsperson are recognised and they are trained well. Because of poor infrastructure facilities and lack of encouragement Indian sportspersons do not perform well in the international events,” he said.

H.S. Prakash, Hassan MLA, Physical Education director of Mysore University P. Krishnaiah, Home Science College principal K.T. Krishne Gowda and others participated in the programme.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad flagged off the running competition.