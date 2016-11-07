A herd of over 20 wild elephants has been spotted near Bage village on National Highway 75. The herd has been moving in places close to the highway for the past few days.

According to residents of Bage village, the herd has been spotted very close to a school building on Monday morning. The residents have asked the Forest Department officials take measures to stop the herd from entering the village. Students of Shilpa High School are worried as the place where elephants are spotted now is close to the school building.

M.L. Nagaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu, “The herd has been moving around Bage village for last few days. One of the elephants recently gave birth to a baby in one of the estates near the village. The elephants are moving back to forests. Our officers have been tracking their movements.”