Of 65 buses sanctioned for Shivamogga city under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) for intra-city public transportation, 20 buses will commence service from August 29, said K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga MLA.

Of the 20 buses, 10 are standard and 10 are mini buses. According to the route schedule worked by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the buses will ply along Kashipur-Malavagoppa, Gopala-Ragigudda, Railway terminal-Ashoka Circle-Circuit House Circle routes in the initial phase.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa will flag-off these services. Mr. Kumar said that, based on the demand, the KSRTC would press buses for service on other routes also. The KSRTC would distribute passes for the students and for general public to ply in these buses. The remaining 45 buses sanctioned under JNNURM will also arrive soon, he said.