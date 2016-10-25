There are 20 lakh encroachers on forest land in the State but only 4.5 lakh applications have been submitted as most encroachers have no knowledge how to submit applications, said Revenue Minister Kagodu Timmappa at a meeting in Sirsi on Sunday.

Gram panchayats and village accountants should conduct surveys and guide encroachers to submit applications within two months, the Minister said. Action will be taken to minimise the amount fixed for sanctioning encroached land by the government and also to escalate the work of the Revenue Department, he added.

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, MLA, who was present on the occasion, said the government should shift the land settlement office to Uttara Kannada from Shivamogga and promoters appointed under the Forests Rights Act, 2006, should be given honorariums without delay.

Taluk panchayat president Shrilata Kalermane, Deputy Conservator of Forests K.B. Manjunath, tahsildar Basappa Pujar and others were present on the occasion.