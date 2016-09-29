A 18-year-old-girl jumped into the Swarna from the K.G. Road bridge on NH 66 on Wednesday and is feared drowned. According to the Brahmavar police, Chaitra, daughter of Chandrashekhar, jumped into the river around 5 p.m. The reason for her taking the extreme step is not known. She was working in a private firm here. Though the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services conducted searched for the body, it was in vain. They called off the search around 9 p.m. It will continue on Thursday. A case had been registered and investigations were on, the police said.