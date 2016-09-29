A 18-year-old-girl jumped into the Swarna from the K.G. Road bridge on NH 66 on Wednesday and is feared drowned. According to the Brahmavar police, Chaitra, daughter of Chandrashekhar, jumped into the river around 5 p.m. The reason for her taking the extreme step is not known. She was working in a private firm here. Though the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services conducted searched for the body, it was in vain. They called off the search around 9 p.m. It will continue on Thursday. A case had been registered and investigations were on, the police said.
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:39 IST
18-year-old girl jumps into river, feared drowned
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section