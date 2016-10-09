An 18-year old girl was found dead at her residence in Kadluru Kudige village in Alur taluk on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manasa H.M., a student of a PU college in Hassan. The police suspect the death was a suicide.

The victim’s family members reportedly informed the police that she was constantly harassed by a youthe in the village and trauma she underwent reportedly drove her to suicide. Ullas, they said, often followed her around. She was threatened by his behaviour, the family said.

Based on her parents’ statement, the Alur police have registered a complaint and took Ullas into custody.