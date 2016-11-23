18 sessions to be held at Sahitya Sammelan

more-in

As many as 18 sessions have been planned for 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Raichur from December 2 to 4.

Addressing a press conference at the Reporters’ Guild here on Tuesday, Basavaprabhu Bettadur, district president, Kannada Sahithya Parishat, said that the literary event was designed in such a way that it raised contemporary socio-cultural issues of the land reflected in language. Besides regular sessions, two special lecturers have been planned, he added.

“The first special lecture on Karnataka’s water issues will be delivered by Basavaraj Bommai, former Irrigation Minister. The second lecture on democracy and freedom of expression will be delivered by noted writer Giraddi Govindaraj,” Mr. Bettadur said. He appealed to the people to work hard for the success of the literary event.

Accommodation

Over 3000 literary enthusiasts have already enrolled to participate in the event as delegates. Arrangements for accommodation for 8,000 participants, including 820 guests and 150 special invitees, have been made. Keeping in mind the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, alternative arrangements are being made such as establishing ATMs on the premises so as to eliminate possible inconvenience to delegates.

“This time, a special session on recitation of poems on Gadinadu Kannada (border Kannada) is being planned,” Mr. Bettadur said.

He said that the ongoing work including road and drain repairs and beautification of city would be completed before the commencement of the event.

The former district president of the parishat Mahantesh Maski, literary activists Veera Hanuman, G. Suresh, Bheemanagowda Itagi, Bhagatraj Nijamkar, G. Timmanna, J.L. Eeranna, K. Girija, Narasappa Bhandari and others were present.