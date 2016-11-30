18 injured in accident near Hubballi

more-in

Eighteen persons were injured when two mini-transport vehicles carrying daily-wagers collided head on at Ingalahalli Cross near Hubballi on Wednesday.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital and were treated for the injuries. According to the police all those injured are natives of Hirenarti village who were proceeding to Hubballi to work.

According to KIMS sources, there have been no serious injuries and those with minor injuries were sent home after treatment. Most of the injured are women and several of them suffered minor injuries on the head and limbs.

The Hubballi Rural Police have registered a case.