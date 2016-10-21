The district police have added sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case of a 17-year-old girl who ended her life by jumping into a river in Udupi taluk on September 28.

The police said that a missing complaint was registered on September 28. After the girl’s body was recovered from the river, a case of unnatural death was registered.

On October 3, the girl’s father named three persons – Adarsh, Pawan and Sagar – as having abetted her suicide. Then a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 306 (abetment to suicide) read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

However, on October 15, the girl’s mother brought a copy of her birth certificate stating that she was 17 years and 10 months old.

Hence, Sections 9 (g), 10, 11, (4) and 12 of POSCO Act had been added to the case and a report had been submitted to the court in Udupi. The case was now being investigated under Sections 363, 303 read with 34 of IPC and Sections 9 (g), 10, 11, (4) and 12 of POSCO Act.

However the three accused were absconding.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the police had formed two teams to nab them.

