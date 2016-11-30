17-member gang arrested,17 motorcycles recovered

more-in

The Kalaburagi police arrested a 17-member gang in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district, in connection with various vehicle theft cases and recovered 17 motorcycles from them on Wednesday.

According to the police, the gang leaders were Abdul Sajid, Arbaz Khan, Ishwar Raj Burle, Abdul Khan, and Shaikh Shah Nawaz, all residents of Chittapur town.

The police said that the other 12 members of the gang from Sedam and Chittapur taluk used to lift motorcycles parked in public places and residential areas in towns across the district and hand them over to the gang leaders. During interrogation, the culprits confessed to their involvement in vehicle theft cases, the police added.