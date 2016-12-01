Karnataka

17 children working as labourers rescued in Ballari

more-in

In a joint operation, as many as seventeen children, who were being used as child labourers, were rescued in Ballari on Thursday.

Based on credible information, officials of departments of Labour, Child Welfare Committee, child labour project and education, led by the Tahasildar, raided a house in Sonta Linganna colony and found the children, who were kept there by one Mohan Reddy.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the children were from different places in and around Ballari district and were being sent to work in wine shops.

Tahasidar said that a detailed investigation would be held and stern legal action initiated against the culprits.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
human rights
child labor
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 1:58:25 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/17-children-working-as-labourers-rescued-in-Ballari/article16735208.ece

© The Hindu