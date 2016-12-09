150 students receive gold medals during Gulbarga University convocation

more-in

Over 150 meritorious students received gold medals for their outstanding academic performance at the 35th Convocation of Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi, on Friday. Many of them expressed their future plans which naturally reflected the financial condition of their respective families.

Basavaraj B. Savalagi, for instance, who bagged seven gold medals and two cash prizes, highest at the convocation, expressed his readiness to take up any government job at the earliest possible, be Panchayat Development Officer or a higher officer after being successful in Karnataka Administrative Services examination. Last of the 10 siblings, Savalagi, who hails from Dummadri village in Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, lost his father at the age of one. He was brought up by his six elder brothers and three sisters. After the marriages of his sisters, all the seven brothers lived in a joint family. Savalagi wants to financially support his family.

“At present, I have enrolled for Ph.D and I am simultaneously preparing for competitive examinations. I am happy even if I am selected as PDO. In my opinion, no job is inferior,” he told The Hindu.

Similar is the case of Lakshmi, who hailed from a small village of Hire Badagera, Shahapur taluk in backward Yadgir district. A daughter of a mechanic and eldest of four siblings, she wanted to get a job as early as possible so that she could start supporting her family. She wants to complete B.Ed so that she could easily get a job as teacher in government high school. “I too want to be a KAS officer. But, I doubt that my financial condition would permit it,” she said.

Sapnali Limbraj Patil, who hails from Chandakapur at Basavakalyan Taluk in Bidar district, also received seven gold medals. A Marathi medium student till 10th STD, she opted for science stream from PUC. On her selection of Mathematics in postgraduate course, she said, “It is most logical and easy subject.” She wants to complete in national and State eligibility tests so that she could secure a position as lecturer in Degree College.

Rishipal Bhosle, a native of Haryana and presently serving as Jr. Warrant Officer in Air Force at Bidar Air Base for the last five years, received two gold medals on her daughter Sunaina Attray’s behalf, as the latter could not attend the event as she was perusing MSc in Bio Technology in Gurugaon, Haryana.

“My daughter wants to become a scientist and serve the country. She may go abroad for study, but she will come back,” he proudly told The Hindu.