14 to receive ‘Avva Award’ this Sunday

As many as fourteen achievers from different fields will be honoured with ‘Avva Awards’ by the Avva Seva Trust in Hubballi this Sunday.

The ‘Avva Awards ceremony’ will also mark the seventh death anniversary of Guravva Shivalingappa Horatti, in whose memory the Trust has been set up. Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa will confer the awards, while High Court Judge Justice Koratageri Narasimhamurthy Phaneendra will inaugurate the award ceremony to be held on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi.

Addressing the media along with vice-president and MLA N.H. Konaraddi, secretary Shashi Sali and others chairman of Avva Seva Trust, former minister Basavaraj Horatti said that most of the awardees had been chosen based on reports in newspapers and electronic media and a few through nominations. The selection committee finalised awardees after due discussion, he said.

Mr. Horatti clarified that they had not considered nominations that had come with recommendations. “At a time when awards are losing their credibility because of recommendations, we preferred to cross check through our own network before finalising the list,” he said.

He said the list included a 76-year-old newspaper hawker, visually-impaired person who planted 1,000 saplings, a ‘full time’ teacher, the woman from the region who climbed Mount Everest, artistes, musicians and journalists.

Special honour

Mr. Horatti said the Trust would accord special honour to the residents of Talakawada village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, where upper caste people have taken it on themselves to conduct funerals of the dalits in a bid to alleviate untouchability. Freedom fighter, former MLA and centenarian Mahadevappa Pattan and his wife Sharada would also be felicitated on the occasion.

The awardees

The awardees include: vocalists Pt. Venkatesh Kumar and Nanda Patil, theatre artistes Chindodi Shrikanthesh and Yashwanth Sardeshpande, writer Bhuvaneshwari Hegde, journalist Markandeya Doddamani, environmentalists Appaji Wadeyar and Parashuraam N. Habib, Gamaka artiste Khaseem, mountaineer Nandita Naganagoudar, child prodigies Shivappa Kodli and Pooja Milke, teacher Rajkumar M. Mali, newspaper hawker Veeraiah V. Shirahattimath.

Mr. Horatti also said that Avva Trust would adopt a government school and develop it into a model school.