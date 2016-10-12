A thirteen-year-old was found murdered near an under-construction building in Kudligi in Ballari district on Monday. According to police, the victim, along with her younger sister and brother, went to a shop to purchase chocolates and other eatables in the evening. After sharing it they get separated. The victim did not turn up even at 7.30 pm, while the two others had returned.

The mother, along with her two children, went to look for her and found her body. The police visited the spot, arranged to shift the mother, who had fainted, to VIMS hospital in Ballari. They also shifted the body for post-mortem.

Vijay Dambal, Additional SP, told The Hindu that a case of rape and murder has been registered in Kudligi police station and a thorough investigation, based on the clues found, is being taken up to detect the case.

So far no arrests have been made.

