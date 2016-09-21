Despite the Supreme Court ruling in their favour, the wait for these SC, ST engineers appears endless

Despite getting a favourable order from the Supreme Court guaranteeing their employment, the 1,347 engineers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, whose recruitment way back in 2003 and 2004 to fill up the backlog vacancies was nullified by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) and the High Court of Karnataka, the wait for getting their services regularised appears to be infinite.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice R. Banumathi.

The Bench, while upholding the orders of the KAT and the High Court of Karnataka nullifying the special direct recruitment by the government in 2003 and 2004 to fill up the vacant backlog posts of the 846 Assistant Engineers and 501 Junior Engineers, in its order had asked the government to select the candidates as per the directions of the KAT and the High Court of Karnataka in two batches, by providing opportunities to the engineers who were already working based on their earlier recruitment on contract in 2003 and 2004.

Contract basis

The judgement further stated that the engineers who were working on a contract basis and who fail to make it to the selection for the posts and vacate posts occupied by them for the past decade or more, should also be absorbed into service, under the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Special) Rules 2005 with effect from January 20, 2004. They would be entitled to all service benefits including seniority, pay fixation and others from that date.

Supernumerary posts

The apex court further stated that the State government shall have the liberty to create supernumerary posts to accommodate the employees who are appointed by way of absorption. The order further directed the State government to complete the selection process within three months from November 2015 when the order was passed.

No action yet

However, the recruitment of the engineers to fill up the backlog posts or the absorption of the contract engineers who could not be selected in the recruitment process as per the court orders has not taken place till date.

The State president of the Karnataka State SC and ST Employed Engineer’s Association (Backlog) Mallikarjun G. Madani told The Hindu, “We have been running from pillar to post to complete the process of recruitment of all the backlog posts and also for the absorption of the left out contract engineers, but nothing has happened so far. In the process, SC and ST engineers have been denied all the service benefits including promotions and others.”

Mr. Madani said that while the KPSC has been entrusted the responsibility of selecting the 846 Assistant Engineers and has started the process of selecting the candidates and published the list not once but four times, none of these lists have been approved.

The recruitment of the 501 Junior Engineers would be done departmentally. The department had also published the list of junior engineers twice and both the lists have not been accepted.

