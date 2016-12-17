13 villages facing water crisis

tough times: Officials have been instructed to start supplying drinking water by tankers immediately to the affected villages in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

A total of 13 villages in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district are facing acute shortage of drinking water.

Chief Executive Officer Shivashankar, who visited some of the villages, instructed the secretary of gram panchayats and panchayat development officers to start supplying drinking water through tankers immediately.

Mr. Shivashankar told The Hindu on Saturday that he held a public grievances meeting at Nanjangud, where complaints of drinking water shortage were reported by residents of many villages. On inquiring about the severity of the situation, the officials said there was shortage in villages but it was not so alarming.

To ascertain the situation, Mr. Shivashankar visited many villages and found acute drinking water crisis in 13 villages. He also witnessed people particularly women and children fetching potable water from distant places. Mr. Shivashankar assured them that he would speak to the Deputy Commissioner and get the villages included under the calamity relief fund so that funds would be released to provide drinking water through tankers.

With this, the total number of villages facing drinking water problem in Nanjangud taluk was 14. Mr. Shivashankar further said he would tour all seven taluks extensively in the coming days to examine availability of drinking water and fodder.