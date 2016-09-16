The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court, on Friday, sentenced all 13 members of Lashker-E-Toiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-E-Islami, who had plotted to kill politicians, police officers and journalists, to five years' imprisonment, besides levying a fine.

The accused, who have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including conspiracy and being part of a terrorist gang and under Arms Act, pleaded guilty on Thursday before the NIA special court.

Sources said that since the accused have already spent four years, they will probably be out after a year's time.

According to sources, in 2012, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths received a tip off that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill important personalities in Bengaluru and Hubballi and disturb communal harmony. After arresting them, the CCB sleuths seized the illegal firearms and ammunition from them. A case was registered in Basaveshwaranagar police station, following which it was transferred to the NIA. The NIA, after questioning over 300 witnesses, filed a detailed chargesheet.