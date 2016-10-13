A eleven-year-boy from Mumbai, who allegedly escaped from the clutches of kidnappers, was rescued by the railway police of Hubballi.

The boy, who identified himself as Abhay, told the police that he was from Bhaskar Nagar in Mumbai.

As per the account given by the boy to the railway police, he was reportedly kidnapped by four masked men from his place on October 10 and claimed to be drugged by them.

After regaining consciousness, he said he managed to escape and came to Hubballi railway station.

The incident came to light after the railway police questioned Abhay, who was found loitering at the railway station.

After preliminary investigations, the railway police are now making efforts to contact Abhay's parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Abhay is now under the custody of Bala Mandir in Hubballi.

Further investigation is on, the police added.