For the second straight year, a 11-day sculpture camp will be held at Hampi from October 18 as part of Hampi Utsav-2016.

The camp is being organised under the joint auspices of the Hampi Utsav samiti, the Departments of Kannada and Culture and Tourism and 45 artistes, both stone sculptors and wood carvers, from across the State will take part.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge will inaugurate the camp at Amarashilpi Jakanacharya Vedike in Hampi. B.S. Anand Singh, MLA, will preside and elected representatives including legislators from the district, will attend it.

The artistes will procure the required stone boulders and wood while the samiti will reimburse the transportation charges.

The artistes are expected to complete their work in 10 days and a valedictory function will be held on October 28.