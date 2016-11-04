achievement:The passing-out parade of the seventh batch of probationary police constables was held at the Police Parade Ground in Mandya on Thursday.

The passing-out parade of the seventh batch of probationary police constables was held at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (Training and Recruitment) Alok Kumar took salute as chief guest at the passing-out parade of the constables.

Addressing the newly recruited 108 constables, Mr. Alok Kumar, a senior IPS officer in the State, said that the State police personnel are putting up an exemplary display of dedication towards duty and commitment in providing protection to the society even during crisis situations. “Anti-social elements are settling down and the passed out constables should gain confidence of the general public by curbing such menace,” he said.

Recruitment

The State government has resorted to strengthening the Police Department by adding 8,000 police personnel shortly apart from establishing 12 permanent and 22 temporary police training schools at different parts of the State.

A total of 6,226 police constables were recruited during 2015-16, he said. According to the officer, the State government would shortly give good news to the police personnel by increasing their wages.

Poem released

A collection of poems — Aledata — of constable Rajamohammed Alamdar was released on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Additional SP S. Savitha, Deputy SP Chandrashekar, the former district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, Meera Shivalingaiah, the former MP, G. Madegowda, and others were present on the occasion.