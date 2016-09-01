The statur has been proposed on a 43-acre plot atop M.M. Hills, about 110 km from Mysuru.

A 100-ft statue of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy has been proposed to be installed on a 43-acre plot atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills (M.M. Hills), about 110 km from here.

Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Development Authority has planned to install the statue as a tourist attraction at the hilltop. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by Minister for Cooperation H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, who is also Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district and vice-chairman of the authority, at the Regional Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasad said the plot for installing the concrete statue had been identified. The project cost had been estimated at Rs. 21 crore. Contributions would be raised from devotees, he said. A park, fountains and open-air theatre would be developed around the statue, he added.