Even as the indefinite dharna demanding implementation of permanent irrigation project entered 100th day on Monday, the leaders of the Shashwatha Neeravari Horata Samiti resolved to continue the stir till their demand was met.

They were addressing a public meeting organised to mark the 100th day at the College Cirlce here. Hundreds of people participated in a procession preceding the public meeting. They raised slogans in support of their demand and condemned the alleged apathy of the government and authorities to the water problem.

Committee convener V.K. Rajesh, leader Holali Prakash were among those who addressed the meeting.